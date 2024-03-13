Travis Kelce REVEALS Having Hilarious Image Of Kirk Cousins In A STRIP CLUB, Amidst Quarterback's New $180 Million Contract Announcement

Travis Kelce, who is back with another episode of his New Heights Podcast, recently revealed having an image of Kirk Cousins in a strip club. Interestingly, it's not the real image that he has but something that Travis imagines Kirk Cousins as in his mind. Here's what the Chiefs tight end said about the new quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons.

What image of Kirk Cousins is Travis Kelce talking about?

Kirk Cousins has recently joined the Atlanta Falcons as its star quarterback. The NFL team offered him a four-year-long contract worth $180 Million. The contract comes with a $50 Million signing bonus and $100 Million as guaranteed money. This is the biggest deal of Kirk Cousins' career so far.

Talking about Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons deal, Travis Kelce shared his opinion of the same in his New Heights podcast that he runs with brother Jason Kelce. In the recently released episode of their podcast, Travis Kelce made a hilarious comment on Kirk Cousins being a money-saving guy, about his recent contract.

Travis Kelce started laughing, as he began talking about Kirk Cousins' new Atlanta Falcons deal, revealing the mental image he has of Kirk visiting the Magic City. Magic City is a premier strip club in Atlanta. Travis mentioned how Kirk's move to go free agent, puts him over $400 Million in worth at this time in the league.

"It looks like all he spends his money on is Kohl's and his kids so he's got that s*** in the bank. Will Kirk visit Magic City? I tell you what. I just had a f***ing picture in my head of Kirk in all his chains, shirtless in Magic City," Travis Kelce had said sarcastically.

When Travis mentioned Magic City, it made Jason Kelce wonder what he was indeed talking about. "What is Magic City?" Jason asked. Replying to Jason, Travis said "Magic City is one of the famous gentlemen's clubs in Atlanta. That's some good s*** right there."

Coming to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has set certain rules for him, one of which is not going to strip clubs. Well, now that the two have a lot of eyeballs over them, the last thing they would want is to be a part of unnecessary controversy.