‘Punch Him in His Face’: Shaquille O’Neal Openly Calls on Jontay Porter’s Comparison With His Teammate

Shaquille O’Neal really doesn't like it when athletes bet on sports, especially if they use their position to help people make money from betting. He was talking about Jontay Porter, a player for the Toronto Raptors, and he suggested some tough punishments for him.

On his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, Adam Lefkoe asked Shaq what he would do if this happened with one of his teammates. Shaq sounded very serious about it.

Shaq said that the punishment should be really tough to scare other athletes. For Porter, he thought it would be best if Porter had to give back all the money he earned from playing basketball, plus the money the bettor won from betting on things related to him.

On his podcast, when Shaq was asked how he would react if any of his teammates have done the same as Ported, to which he replied, “I'd have to punch him in his face! There can't be no conversation. You messed your money, you messed up your families money, and now you got some people looking at us.”

Shaq also said that banning Porter from all basketball leagues would be the most serious punishment. He also said that nobody involved with the NBA should be allowed to bet in any way.

Shaq was surprised that a new player like Jontay Porter would do something like this. After all, it was Porter's second time playing in the league, and he was playing for a team led by his former coach.

Additionally, Shaq also mentioned how a player involved in a betting scandal could make others on the team look bad if people start to think they were also part of it.

Porter plays for the Raptors on a special contract and earns $415,000 this season. His future in the NBA might be in trouble because the league's commissioner said he could be banned if he's found guilty.

