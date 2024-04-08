Purdue Boilermakers Injury Report: Will Zach Edey Play against UConn Huskies Tonight?

No. 1 seed Purdue has secured its place in the grand finale of the 2024 NCAA Tournament after laying low No. 11 NC State from start to finish. For the other spot in the finals, No. 1 overall seed UConn sent No. 4 seed Alabama packing in the Final Four games on Saturday.

The current champions, the Huskies, are tipped to have a 6-point advantage in the match set for Monday, 9:20 p.m. ET, airing on TBS.

Will Zach Edey Play against the UConn Huskies Tonight?

In regards to Zach Edey's participation in tonight's championship match against the UConn Huskies, the latest updates confirm his availability.

The senior center continues his unrivaled performance, posting his eighth successive double-double in Purdue's 63-50 triumph over NC State on Saturday.

He netted 20 points, supplemented by 12 rebounds and four assists. His efforts in the Elite Eight resulted in a 72-66 victory over Tennessee, amassing 40 points and 16 rebounds.

With 38 games under his belt, all of which he started, he has maintained an average of 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 2.1 assists in 31.8 minutes.

Will Braden Smith Play against The UConn Huskies Tonight?

Regarding Braden Smith's appearance in tonight's game against the UConn Huskies, he is confirmed to play. He has chalked up two double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament, totaling eight this season.

Against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, he recorded 14 points and made 15 assists, leading to a 80-68 victory.

He netted 11 points plus ten assists in the first win against Grambling, as well as 10 points and ten assists in the regular season final 78-70 win over Wisconsin on March 10.

Having started all 38 games this season, he averages 12 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes.

Purdue Boilermakers Players Stats Against The UConn Huskies

Lance Jones

Shooting about 35.9% from the three-point line, Lance Jones scores an average of 11.9 points per game coupled with 2.1 three-point field goal makes in each game for the Boilermakers.

Zach Edey

Over the previous 10 games, Zach Edey has demonstrated impressive skill, hitting an average of 61.8% of his shots and contributing an average of 28.2 points in each game.

With an impressive 9-1 record, the Boilermakers boast averages of 77.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 4.6 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% across the board.

Meanwhile, their adversaries only have an average of 65.4 points per game to their name.

ALSO READ: Are LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana Together Exploring Charlotte Hornets Superstar Relationship?