Are LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana Together Exploring Charlotte Hornets Superstar Relationship?

The Hornets picked LaMelo as the third overall in the 2020 NBA draft. In 2021, he earned the NBA Rookie of the Year award and became an NBA All-Star in 2022.

Unfortunately, a right ankle injury has kept him off the court since late January 2024, causing him to miss 30 subsequent games as of April 6, 2024. On March 29, 2024, the Hornets declared that the ankle injury would force LaMelo to sit out the rest of the season.

NBA star LaMelo Ball is currently dating Ana Montana. Born Analicia Chavez on October 9, 1989, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she has carved a career for herself as an actress, model, and social media influencer.

She has been featured in music videos for artists like Flo Rida and T.I. Her high-profile relationships include French footballer Karim Benzema and Belgian footballer Axel Witsel. She models for Fashion Nova and enjoys a following of over 3.3 million on Instagram.

Are LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana Still Together?

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have been in a relationship since February 2022 and still maintain their bond as of April 2024. Ana is 12 years older than LaMelo, so their relationship has a noticeable age difference.

Despite not disclosing details about their relationship on social media, the couple reportedly started dating in February 2022.

While choosing to keep their relationship private, the couple subtly indicated their affiliation through social media engagement. Their exchanges on social media platforms included commenting on each other's posts and sending messages.

One noticeable moment was when Ana Montana posted a picture of herself in an orange, see-through outfit, which LaMelo later shared with love emoji in the explanation.

This interaction aroused public speculation about their relationship. Additionally, Ana has been spotted donning Ball’s sneakers and a hoodie.

Interestingly, LaMelo once posted a picture of Ana from the back on his Instagram story, showing her modeling a hoodie from his clothing line, LaFrance, which is also Ball's middle name.

Ana reciprocated by posting a picture of herself wearing the same hoodie paired with blue knee-high boots on her Instagram story. These hints have helped the public keep track of their relationship status.

