'Quote': LeBron James and Angel Reese blast refs over controversial call in Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers showdown

The Final Four match between UConn and Iowa lived up to the craze of Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. However, the controversial call in the match's closing rocked the headlines. The clash of clans between the Hawkeyes and Huskies ended in an anticlimax. The game saw Iowa advance to the title game against the Gamecocks.

However, everyone was still talking about the controversial call at the end of the Final Four game. There were four seconds left on the clock, and there was one controversial foul, and the Hawkeyes scored 71-69 over the Huskies. Gabbie Marshall shouted in the arena, “Let’s go!” Even LeBron James commented on a Twitter post about the same. Let’s see what he has to say.

LeBron James did not like the call

He was watching the match while the Los Angeles Lakers were not in a game and were resting on Saturday. He talked about the controversial call and said, "NAAAAAHHHHHH!!!" James posted to social media. "I ain’t rolling with that call."

There were others as well who reacted to the foul call and one of them was Angel Reese, who is an LSU icon. She said, “Wait was that screen not set clean?”

There was another famous icon who commented and that was Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, who was watching the finals in Cleveland and she agreed to what Reese and James had to say. She said, “To call that on a game-deciding play is so wrong, WOW.”

Let’s see what happened in the game in detail and why everyone disagrees with the foul call that was made at the last moment.

What happened in the match?

LeBron James was among the group of people who did not approve of the foul call. Even though he was not in Cleveland. The Lakers star as well as the fans who were watching this at home replayed the scene of the game to see if it was foul.

Even UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on the moment that the foul was given. He said, "There's probably an illegal screen call that you could make on every single possession.” He also continued, "I just know that there were three or four of them called on us and I don't think there were any called on them."

This controversial end to the game drew a lot of reactions from the women’s basketball teams and also from the NBA and NFL, as seen above. Iowa has got its ticket for the Sunnys National Championship versus South Carolina, despite the controversy.

