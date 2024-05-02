Noah Presgrove's cause of death revealed: Teen found dead on highway wearing only shoes

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

The cause of death for Noah Presgrove, a 19-year-old Oklahoma teen who was discovered dead on the side of a highway last year, has been revealed as per PEOPLE. Despite the revelation, questions remain about what really happened to the young man.

Medical examiner's report

According to a summary report from Oklahoma's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Noah Presgrove, also known as Noah Alexander Nichols in official records, died from "multiple blunt force injuries." However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery. The medical examiner, Dr. Leonardo Roquero, marked the manner of death as unknown, leaving investigators and loved ones searching for answers.

Noah's brother, Dailen Presgrove, expressed his belief that foul play was involved, citing Noah's body's unusual positioning and the discovery of blood. Dailen described finding Noah in a fetal position, covered with a cloth, casting doubt on the possibility of a hit-and-run accident. The family's suspicions exacerbate the mystery surrounding Noah's tragic death.

Investigation continues

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper discovered Noah's body on September 4, 2023, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation classified Noah's death as suspicious, indicating the case's complexities. Despite ongoing efforts, the precise timeline and motivation for Noah's injuries remain unknown. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Noah's untimely death has left his loved ones to deal with grief and uncertainty. Noah, a young man with aspirations of joining the military after high school, had his dreams abruptly cut short following a Labor Day weekend party. His abrupt disappearance during the holiday season sparked a frantic search, culminating in the tragic discovery along the highway.

As Noah's family and friends await closure, they encourage anyone with information to come forward. Noah's cousin, Avery Poucher, expressed his anguish at not knowing what happened on that fateful day, “It hurts not to know. It’ll hurt knowing, but it hurts more not to know, and wondering, and just thinking every night what happened?” The lack of answers only adds to their grief, leaving them to speculate about the events that led to Noah's tragic death.

ALSO READ: Who is Ghufran Sawadi? Iraqi TikToker shot dead outside home amid Baghdad's crackdown on 'offensive' social media content