Randy Orton Reveals Origins of RKO; Credits THIS Former WWE Star for His Iconic Finisher

Accept it or not, Randy Orton has one of the most iconic finishers in WWE. Every wrestling fan has once in their lifetime tried the RKO move. And it’s not just Orton who uses this style of finisher in WWE, but we have other stars too, like Cody Rhodes who use it today.

But the way it comes out of Orton, and the smoothness with which he executes the move make him the master of it. So, recently Orton opened up about his RKO move, and surprisingly he credits a former WWE star for this finisher.

What did Orton say about his RKO move?

While speaking to SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, Orton revealed that although it was former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) who hit this move, it was actually WWE executive John Laurinaitis who eventually helped him to decide upon using it.

Orton said that Diamond Dallas Page had the Diamond Clutter, but Johnny Ace (John Laurinaitis) had the Ace Crusher. Orton said that John was the Head of Talent Relations then, and they were brain-storming on a move, which he could do on every wrestler, irrespective of whether he was heavyweight or lightweight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"Well, Diamond Dallas Page had the Diamond Cutter, but Johnny Ace had the Ace Crusher, and at the time he was the head of talent relations. We were trying to think of something that I could do to everybody no matter how big or how small they were and the RKO was the move,” The Sportster quoted Randy Orton.



Randy Orton perfected this RKO over the years

The Viper has perfected this move over the years. Be it turning Seth Rollins’ Curb Stomp into an RKO or catching Evan Bourne mid-air to give it to him, Randy Orton has always shocked the fans with his RKO move. However, Orton has also accepted that making this move requires him to take a bump every time, which has impacted his back over the years. “Unfortunately, it requires me to take a bump every time I give the thing, so there's that,” he told SportsKeeda.

He nursed a severe back injury for at least one and a half years, and made a return only in 2023 at Survivor Series. Recently Orton also opened up about neurologists telling him that he’ll have to quit wrestling if he wants to spend the rest of his life with ease. Still, The Viper didn’t announce retirement and is ready to wrestle till the age of 50.

He has been around WWE for the past 22 years now, hustling since 2002. Even though he has spent a major part of his wrestling career playing heel, Orton is still loved by the crowd. Orton is all geared up to face Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. If he wins that, he shall meet 'The Ring General; Gunther at King and Queen of The Ring event on May 25, in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

