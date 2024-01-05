Real reason why Travis Kelce will not attend Golden Globes with Taylor Swift despite being in LA on same day

January 7 is going to be a big day for Taylor Swift but unfortunately, her love won't be there to be a part of it with her. Travis Kelce won't be pairing with Taylor Swift in the Golden Globes, even though the Chiefs' tight end is in the same city as the Blank Space singer. Here's the reason why:

The real reason behind Travis Kelce not being with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Taylor Swift has attended around and about 8-9 Kansas City Chiefs games , just to support Travis Kelce. But looks like Travis Kelce won't be able to return the favor for her. Turns out, the Chiefs tight end is in the same city as the Cruel Summer singer, but despite that, he won't be on the red carpet with bae.

Turns out January 7 isn't just a big day for Taylor Swift but for Travis Kelce too. On this day, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing an 'away game', their opponent being the Los Angeles Chargers. The game is about to start at 1:25 PM PT and there's no practical way he can be with Taylor at Golden Globes red carpet walk which starts at around 3:00 PM.

Not just the red carpet or the award ceremony, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be together for the after-party too. Turns out, according to a source by Glamour, the Chiefs tight end will head back to Kansas City with the team, directly after the game. Therefore, he won't be able to attend the after-party as well.

Taylor Swift's Golden Globes nomination history

Taylor Swift has been nominated for Golden Globes a total of four times in the past, according to the Golden Globes website . The You Belong With Me singer was first nominated in 2013. Then she got nominated the next year as well i.e. 2014. After that, she got nominated for the Golden Globes award in 2020 and 2023.

This time, Taylor Swift is nominated in a category for the first time ever i.e. cinematic and box office achievement. The Bad Blood singer is nominated for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, her concert film released back in 2023. Even though she had been nominated four times in the past, this time she could really win a Golden Globes award.

