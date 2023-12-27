Kelce brothers Travis Kelce Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are not your ordinary brothers. These guys have taken the sports world by storm and are considered one of the most popular brother duos in history. They're not just great athletes, but they're also amazing individuals off the field. But wait, there's more to their story. Keep reading to learn some fascinating details!

How old are Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce?

The Kelce brothers were brought up in the city of Ohio, Cleveland Heights. Jason Kelce was born on November 5, 1987, and as of December 2023, the Philadelphia center is 36 years old. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, was born on October 5, 1989, and as of December 2023, the Chiefs' tight end is 34 years old.

Jason Kelce is the older sibling among the Kelce brothers, with a 2-year age difference between them. Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce are their parents, and raising two kids with such a small age gap was no easy task for them.

In a Fox interview, Donna shed some light on their experience. "We had a lot of broken windows, crashes, and fights... and Travis was always the one starting it because he wanted his brother's attention," shared Donna Kelce, reflecting on the challenges of raising two boys under one roof. However, it's fortunate that the Kelce brothers grew up to be so successful.

The Kelce brothers have a tradition of getting kicked out of preschool

The Kelce brothers have always been naughty since they were kids. Surprisingly, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, both were kicked out of their preschool. Yes, PRESCHOOL. The Kelce brothers threw some light on this incident during the New Heights podcast episode released on September 13, 2023.

Jason explained that the Philadelphia center got involved in an accident with another student while they were playing at the table in the cafeteria. The elder brother stabbed the kid in his forehead. "For some reason, we were stabbing each other with sporks and I hit him hard enough right in the forehead," revealed Jason.

Going forward in the story, Jason revealed that the following day, the kid came to school with his father, who had him under his arm, "and the kid has like four little sports dots on his forever." That was enough for him to get kicked out of the preschool he was in.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce was kicked out for a whole different reason. Apparently, Travis refused to share his checkers set, and that got him expelled. "I kept winning, and the teacher told me, you know Travis, you have to share, and I was like, that's not how it rolls." Travis ended up throwing the chair at the teacher, paving his way out of preschool.

They both were in the same team during undergrad at the University of Cincinnati

After completing their high school from Cleveland Heights, the Kelce brothers went ahead to attend University of Cincinnati. Jason Kelce attended the University of Cincinnati from 2006 to 2010. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, stayed there from 2008 to 2012. While the two played multiple sports in high school, they picked football at University.

Jason Kelce walked in as linebacker for the football team of the University of Cincinnati before getting promoted to offensive lineman. Two years later, Travis joined the same University and the same team even though he had like multiple scholarship offers. But the Chiefs tight end decided to follow in his brother's footsteps.

During an interview with the NFL Films, Travis talked about following Jason. "Being two years behind him, I've naturally always kind of followed his footsteps," Travis had said. Adding further, he also explained, "Being on his team, knowing that he's already going through this system — it just made the most sense."

Unfortunately, Travis Kelce was kicked out of this college football team due to failing the drug test. That's when his elder brother stepped in and talked with the head coach to let Travis back into the team. Jason's efforts worked, and Travis was able to get back to the team.

A year after graduation, Jason Kelce was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

In 2010, Jason Kelce graduated from the University of Cincinnati. One year later, he was drafted by his home team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 2011 NFL draft pick, selected in the sixth round. According to Dave Spadaro, being an offensive lineman, Jason was described as an "Undersized, late-round draft pick."

At that time, the Philadelphia Eagles' writer wrote that Jason had "statistically, about a 6 percent chance of lasting two seasons in the NFL." Jason has spent about 13 seasons now as the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Guess Dave Spadaro indeed didn't know what he was writing about.

Two years after Jason's draft, Travis Kelce was drafted by Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has been following the footsteps of his elder brother, and together, the Kelce brothers have been rocking in the NFL. While Jason was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, Travis Kelce was picked in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like Jason, Travis Kelce's whole career has been with one team.

Interestingly, Andy Reid, who drafted Travis Kelce was the former coach of Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid stayed with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Since 2013, he has been the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and has helped the team become a successful franchise. Just like his elder brother, Travis has attained huge success in the NFL.

Travis Kelce has made it to the Pro Bowl approximately eight times throughout his 11 seasons in the game. Not only that, but this talented Chiefs tight end has also had the opportunity to compete in the Super Bowl three times, emerging victorious twice. His triumphs came in 2019 and again in 2023. Additionally, Kelce holds an impressive record for the most consecutive seasons with over a thousand receiving yards.

Travis Kelce's 87 jersey number honors his brother

Have you ever wondered why Travis Kelce wears an 87 jersey number ? Well, you would be surprised to know that there's a specific reason behind him picking up the number 87. When Jason was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, the tight end had the option to pick his jersey number, and he picked 87.

The real reason why Travis picked 87 was to honor his older brother, Jason Kelce. In October 2018, in an interview with NFL Films, Travis Kelce said, "You're the only reason why I wear 87 anyways. I never told you that, man. You started the legacy." That's just so thoughtful of Travis.

Jason Kelce's wife doesn't enjoy the spotlight that Travis Kelce's girlfriend brings

Ever since Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce began, she has been noticed to be attending multiple games of the Kansas City Chiefs. While we might see Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, along with Taylor Swift, we never see Jason Kelce's wife, Kyle Kelce, next to Taylor Swift. Why's that?

During the Philadelphia vs Chiefs game in November, Kylie Kelce gave an explanation on this. Talking to a reporter, Kylie said, "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter".

Taylor Swift brings a lot of camera attention with her. While Brittany Mahomes might enjoy that, Kylie Kelce prefers sitting in the stands with other fans and cheering for her husband. Jason Kelce's wife doesn't enjoy that level of spotlight.