Real reason why Triple H never announces The Rock's WWE returns ahead of time

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling, The Brahma Bull has managed to make his name outside the circuits of professional wrestling.

He transitioned to Hollywood in 2004 and performed in multiple global hits from the Fast and Furious series to Black Adam, Rampage, and many more.

The Rock recently appeared on Day 1 of Monday Night Raw, and he almost confirmed his mega-match with Roman Reigns.

Every time The Rock appeared on the WWE program, he managed to break the viewership and social media records.

Fans often wonder why WWE never announces The Rock on show. Pre-announcing The Rock can profit WWE in multiple ways from merchandise sales, Television viewership, ticket sales, and more.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed why WWE never pre-announces The Rock’s WWE return as it would be great for television ratings and other aspects of business without a doubt.

Meltzer said, “He's (The Rock) doing this for fun because he doesn't have to do it. And he's doing it for excitement. That type of thing. That's why when he came back Monday, it wasn't announced at a time like if they had announced that ahead of time."



He further explained, “The rating would have been much higher, much higher than it was. He was doing it because in that case, he wanted that pop because of people in the building not knowing he was going to be there. And there he is. That's what he wants. Every time he comes back, they never announce it ahead of time.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 reasons why The Rock could be on the cover of WWE 2K24 amid rumors of match with Roman Reigns

When will The Rock return to WWE

The Rock made his return to the WWE on Day 1 of Monday Night Raw, where he got engaged in a segment with former WWE champion the modern-day Maharaja Jinder Mahal. And Rock bottomed him in an electric segment.

The highlight reel of the segment was when The Brahma Bull asked fans if should he sit at the head of the table. And, he hinted at a much-awaited feud with Roman Reigns.

Fans and experts believe WWE is ready for The Rock vs Roman Reigns. According to some reports, The Rock will face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Fans are expecting Dwayne Johnson will return to WWE, at Royal Rumble 2024 and will do a face-off with Roman Reigns and if he will face Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024.

If he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The People’s Champion will make his return at Elimination Chamber 2024.

ALSO READ: Will The Rock face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40? Answer likely in Young Rock Easter egg