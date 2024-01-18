‘Reminds me of The Undertaker and Vader’: WWE fans react to Grayson Waller threatening to beat up disrespectful Australian talk show crew

What happens when a professional wrestler is accosted with a civilian who mocks him? The wrestler is bound to get agitated. Well, something along these lines happened with Australian professional wrestler, Grayson Waller who was on the Australian talk show, Sunrise with LA Knight for promotional work, ahead of next month’s Elimination Chamber: Perth, a premium live event.

Why did Grayson Waller threaten to beat up Australian talk show crew member?

It all started when the host Natalie Barr asked the two if they would show one of their signature moves. Well, LA Knight brushed off the request by saying, “If I do that it’s not gonna be a good day for anybody”.

He passed it on to Waller who too wasn’t interested in it. But then, Barr's co-host Matt Shirvington got Sunrise’s departing floor manager on-screen to make a move. Not only did the guy step up to the challenge, but he also taunted Waller by demonstrating some kickboxing moves that got under his skin.

Within no time, Waller stood up and said, “Look — I don’t think you understand. If I come over there right now, we’re gonna have the police here, cause I’m not gonna give you some fake punch. I’m gonna punch you straight in the jaw.”

He added, “The actual disrespect that you have even talking to me. You want to talk to me like this ain’t real? Don’t act all tough, lad. Don’t act all tough! ... You want to come here and try to disrespect us? Are you kidding me?”

As Waller stood up and started speaking angrily to the crew member, host Barr nervously tried to settle things down, by saying she didn’t intend to mock someone while her partner, Shirvington asked the crew member to leave.

Fans react to Grayson Waller’s incident

However, fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted strongly to the incident with some recalling a previous stand-off between the two former wrestlers.

One fan on X commented that it reminded him of an old interview where Big Van Vader stood up to beat up the host of a show when he asked The Undertaker and him if the wrestling was fake. The Undertaker kept his cool throughout as Vader held onto the collar of the host.



Another user on X, backed Waller for standing up to the insult by the show’s crew member and defending the profession he loves. He wrote, “Waller definitely got some respect from me for this.. protecting the business he loves, and LA keeping cool was good.”

Another fan applauded Waller for standing up for his profession. He wrote, “Waller definitely got some respect for me. That was the definition of fuck around find out.”

One user said that WWE should not send their wrestlers to these shows, where some unprofessional hosts make fun of their guests. The user said, “Unprofessional hosts”

“Talk shows make me laugh,” one user quipped.

Another fan on X, who was also pissed by the actions of the hosts saying, “they bring wrestling dudes on and act like these dudes aren't trained to legit KO them in one move.”

Meanwhile, even though things didn’t go out of hand on the show with Gray Waller, it is expected that hosts of shows who call wrestlers for interviews start taking it seriously and not consider a wrestler’s profession as a joke.

