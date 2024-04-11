Report: Former NFL Star Terrell Suggs Arrested in Arizona for Pulling Out Gun Outside Starbucks

The former NFL player Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday as he was spotted taking out his gun outside Starbucks in Arizona. There were assault charges pressed on him, and here's everything you need to know about it.

The Backstory Of Terrell Suggs’ Recent Arrest

Terrell Suggs found himself in an argument outside north Scottsdale Starbucks, Arizona, which ended up becoming a reason for him to allegedly pull out a gun. On April 10, The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 41-year-old ex-NFL player has been arrested.

The arrest was made on the charges of disorderly conduct and threats involving weapons. On Wednesday, Terrell Suggs made his court appearance after 2:00 AM. In the court appearance, it was learned that he reportedly was the instigator of the road rage.

According to the court documents, the investigators revealed that the heated argument started when Terrell pulled back his car into the victim's car in the Starbucks's drive-thru near 91st Street in north Scottsdale. The victim reportedly approached Terrell, and they began fighting.

But after a while, the two went back inside their cars and placed their order. Later, both of them started to swear at each other. Terrell Suggs allegedly appeared to have said, "You wanna go? I’ll kill your b**ch a**." Detectives said that Suggs ended up pulling out his gun, but he didn't point it at anyone.

Both of them left after a verbal fight, and the victim reported the incident to the police officials. Terrell Suggs has been released under supervision, and his next court date is reported to be April 25, 2024. Terrell Suggs has won the Super Bowl twice and is considered one of the best defensive players in the history of the league.