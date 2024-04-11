Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by Trump Supporter and Jets Owner Woody Johnson Over RFK Jr Controversy

Earlier this year, there were speculations around Aaron Rodgers joining Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate in the upcoming presidential race. The owner of the New York Jets, Woody Johnson, dismissed these rumors recently while pulling Aaron Rodgers's leg during his recently released interview.

What Did Woody Johnson Say About Aaron Rodgers?

Woody Johnson is not only the owner of the team Aaron Rodgers plays for but also a Donald Trump supporter. During a recent interview with Fox, Woody dismissed the idea of Rodgers running as RFK Jr.'s running mate. Instead, according to Woody, the star quarterback is focused on his NFL career.

According to the Jets owner, Aaron Rodgers is focused on getting back into the field after missing the whole season due to an Achilles tear. However, while talking about Rodgers during his interview, Woody might have just gone too far with his statement.

"He is getting back to football 100 percent,' Johnson told FOX News. 'He never left football. That (running mate speculation) was a momentary distraction—maybe like going into a dark room or whatever," Woody Johnson said via FoxNews. RFK Jr. is a direct competitor of Trump; thus, the comment from a supporter.

Going forward, the team owner also revealed the health status of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, per Woodly, is 100% back and recovered from the injury suffered last season. Regarding the dark room, Rogers appeared to be going on a dark retreat last year during the offseason.

In fact, Rodgers even decided to retire from the league due to the Packers' failed attempt to make the NFL playoffs. But instead of giving up, Rodgers carried the world on his shoulder and decided to make a comeback with the New York Jets. With the 2024 season all set to start, everyone's eyes will be on Rodgers.