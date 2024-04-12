Report: OJ Simpson's Kids Signed NDAs As Ex-49ers RB Took Last Breaths on Deathbed

World's most controversial NFL player and celebrity O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024. According to reports, before his death, O.J. Simpson was visited by all of his kids to say a final goodbye to their father. Interestingly, all of the kids were made to sign NDAs.

Did O.J. Simpson's Kids Really Signed NDAs?

O.J. Simpson has four kids and all of them have grown up. According to reports by TMZ, all of them made one final visit to their late father before he passed away. O.J. Simpson's kids are Justin, Sydney, Jaosn, and Arnelle. Justin is 35, Sydney is 38, Jason is 53 and Arnelle is 55.

According to TMZ, Justin, Sydney, Jaosn, and Arnelle, along with everyone who visited him in his final moment, signed an NDA which restricts them from sharing any details out of that room with the outside world. O.J. Simpson had prostate cancer and he lost the battle of life to it on April 10.

O.J. Simpson's children took to the NFL star's Twitter account and shared the news of his death with the world. On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the tweet had said.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the Simpson family said while concluding their message. OJ was 76 when he passed away. The two eldest kids of O.J. Simpson were with his ex-wife Marguerite Whitley.

After parting ways with Whitley, O.J. Simpson married Nicole Brown Simpson and the two became parents to Justin and Sydney. In June 1994, Nicole was murdered along with her friend Ron Goldman. Following that year, O.J. Simpson was accused of double murder, and his infamous trial was titled "Trial of the Century".

