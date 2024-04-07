Report: Packers’ Christian Watson MARRY Longtime Girlfriend Lakyn Adkins in Destination Wedding at Malibu

Green Bay Packers star Christian Watson is married. The wide receiver married his longtime girlfriend, and the two tied the knot at a destination wedding. Here's everything you need to know about their recently conducted marriage.

Christian Watson Married Girlfriend Lakyn Adkins in California

NFL star wide receiver Christian Watson recently married his longtime love, Lakyn Adkins. The destination wedding took place in a private estate in Malibu, California, and welcomed more than 85 guests, including famous singer Jordin Sparks and Christian's teammates.

Christian Watson's teammates who were present at the wedding were Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Bo Melton, De'Vondre Campbell, Josiah Deguara, and Aaron Jones. The Packers WR told PEOPLE that they knew the venue in Malibu was a perfect fit for their wedding the first time they visited it.

The couple exchanged their vows in a handwritten manner during a vow reading ceremony that was completely private, after which followed a traditional ceremony where all the couples' loved ones were present. PEOPLE Noted that the bride walked down the aisle wearing a Celine dress by Rime Arodaky.

In the background played the instrumental version of 'Can't Help Falling in Love' by violin. On the other hand, Christian Watson wore a dark green tux with a slight touch of black tones. It was a custom-designed tux by Alba, with the fabric sourced straight from Italy.

As for the reception, Christian Watson and Lakyn Adkins went with more comfortable party wear. Lakyn Adkins changed from a wedding gown into a short party dress, a Lottie Champagne Dress from Nadine Merabi. Interestingly, the husband and wife twinned with Alexander McQueen shoes to add extra style to the moment.