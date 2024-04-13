Report: Rashee Rice RELEASED From Texas Jail; Police Reveals Unreleased Details About His Case

Rashee Rice has been released from the Texas Jail on bond after being charged with assault and a multi-vehicle collision which left many injured. Post his release, police officials have released some interesting details about his case that were hidden up until now.

After turning himself over to the Glenn Heights police, Rashee Rice has been released from the jail on a bond worth $40,000. "I want to re-emphasis Mr. Rice's continued cooperation with law enforcement. Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident," his attorney had said.

Apart from Rashee Rice, an arrest warrant is also issued against Theodore Knox, who was reportedly driving the Corvette, according to police. The warrant was issued for the count of aggravated assault and collision involving multiple injuries.

Also Read: Rashee Rice Under Radar for Facing Multiple Serious Charges Ranging From Street Racing to Crash; DETAILS Inside

More details have been released about Rashee Rice and they don't make a good case for the NFL star. According to the arrest affidavit released by DallasMorningNews, the Lamborghini Urus that Rashee was driving was at the speed of 199 miles an hour, around 4.5 seconds before the crash.

The Corvette that Theodore was reportedly driving was reported to be at a speed of 116 miles per hour. The speed limit was 70 Miles per hour, on the highway where the multi-car crash happened. As a result of that, Rice is facing around eight felony charges.

Also Read: Report: Rashee Rice Might Face Charges for Drug Possession as Police Found 10.8 GM Marijuana in His Crashed Lamborghini

Even though Rice is released and will be presented in front of the jury for trials, the NFL could still take action against him. The potential actions include paid leaves, suspension without pay, ban for a time-frame. But as it appears, Rice is mostly likely to miss the 2024 season. What do you think?