Revealed: THIS secret WWE Star is Working In Backstage Role; Find Out

WWE is experiencing great success under the leadership of Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H.' As a former wrestler, Triple H possesses a deep understanding of the intricacies of the sport and approaches it from both a business and wrestling standpoint. He recognizes the significance of NXT, a performance center stage, and its vital role within the organization.

Triple H was the driving force behind the inception of NXT in 2012, a platform dedicated to grooming wrestlers for the main rosters. Presently, he continues to ensure that the organization is led by capable individuals. Recently, Triple H bestowed a management position upon a former WWE wrestler.

Who is The Secret Superstar Doing a Backstage Role?

The superstar is none other than Shawn Spears, a WWE veteran who has deep connections with the Stamford-based company. In a rather unexpected turn of events, Shawn Spears made a comeback to WWE in February 2024, following his departure in 2019. Ever since his return, he has become an integral part of the NXT brand, showcasing his wrestling skills on a regular basis.

But his role is more than wrestling today. As per a report from Corey Brennan via Fightful Select, Spears has taken over a management role there, and since April 16, he is also fulfilling his duties as a producer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

He has also overshadowed Johnny Moss, a highly respected producer and coach backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Spears was behind producing women's matches featured on NXT. The report also adds that Moss is well-liked within NXT as a coach and producer.



A Brief On Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears' association with WWE isn't just a few years old, but in fact, he has been associated with the promotion since 2006. He worked with WWE from 2006-2009, and then went to independent wrestling. He joined WWE again in 2013 as Tye Dillinger when NXT started and stayed with the company until 2019.

As his popularity rose in the NXT brand, he was elevated to the main roster in April 2017 and moved to the SmackDown brand. He left WWE in 2019 to join AEW, reverting back to his Shawn Spears name. After his contract with AEW expired in 2024, he came back to WWE once again, joining the NXT brand and retaining the Shawn Spears name.

And now, he is not just wrestling but also producing shows. It seems the 43-year-old is headed up for some big roles in WWE.