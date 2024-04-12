The Scary Movie series is making a comeback, as recent reports circulating on social media indicate that Paramount is planning to revive the franchise with a fresh reboot film. Anticipated to be released in 2025, fans can expect a new installment to hit the theaters soon.

In light of this exciting news, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit Shaquille O’Neal’s memorable role in Scary Movie 4, a standout film in the franchise.

Role of Shaquille O’Neal in Scary Movie 4

Shaquille O’Neal took on the character of ‘Shaq’ in the film. His role was brief but memorable. His character was entangled in a plot involving Dr. Phil and his captors who sought to end his life. The role he played in the movie was a comedic take on the popular horror series SAW.

ALSO READ: Days After LeBron James NBA GOAT Claim, Shaquille O’Neal Makes U-Turn With Huge Statement Involving Michael Jordan

What did the report say about the Scary Movie in 2025?

According to Variety.com: ‘Paramount Pictures announced that it is partnering with “Fast and Furious” mega-producer Neal H. Moritz to resurrect the dormant franchise. Scary Movie is going into production in the fall of 2024 and should hit theaters in 2025.”

The report further adds: “Scary Movie is also being made as part of Paramount’s first look partnership with Miramax, the studio behind the film franchise. Miramax will fully finance the production, with Paramount handling distribution,”

Scary Movie isn’t scary but a parody

Keenen Ivory Wayans' first Scary Movie debuted in 2000. The horror-comedy spoof made $278 million at the global box office, mocking popular horror films like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Blair Witch Project.

The initial Scary Movie's success opened the door for a series of horror parodies, with five films released in total between 2000 and 2013.

ALSO READ: 'Shaq is Already Insecure..': Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey’s Meetup Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy