RJ Barrett's Younger Brother Nathan Barrett Passes Away; Family and Friends in Shock With Sudden Demise

RJ Barrett is having a good season after his move to the Toronto Raptors from the New York Knicks. However, the sudden passing of his brother must have shocked him to the core.

Chris Stewart confirmed the news of the passing of the younger brother of current Toronto Raptor and former New York Knick RJ Barrett. Stewart is his former youth basketball coach, and he posted the news on Instagram. The age and cause of death of the younger Barrett are still unknown.

What did Chris Stewart say?

"Nathan was only with us for a short time in grade 7 before he moved to Florida but whenever he was back in Mississauga the boys connected," Stewart said. "I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot."

"I always remind my former players that even if they played for me for just one season, they will always be family. Remember that."

“Please keep this family in your prayers and thoughts, as you are aware of the great work they do for the basketball community if you have had the pleasure of getting to know them. Give your kids a little extra time to hug you today—no parent should ever have to bury their child. Nathan, you will be sadly missed. RIP."

Nathan wanted to be a basketball player.

Stewart mentioned that Nathan was off to pilot school, but he aspired to play basketball and become a coach like their fathers, Rowan and RJ. Nathan excelled in high school at Florida's Montverde Academy, just like RJ did.

After spending more than four seasons with the team, the older Barrett brother was traded by the Knicks in December. Barrett has already been withdrawn from a Friday game against Orlando and was listed as unavailable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to "personal reasons.".

