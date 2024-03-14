What Happened to Luka Doncic? Mavericks Star Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit vs Warriors

Dallas Mavericks have been a one-man show-off late, and that man was Luka Doncic. The Slovenian phenomenon was a triple-double machine as he created multiple records in the last few months.

However, it looks like the weight of carrying the entire team finally got the better of him as he suffered a hamstring injury against the Golden State Warriors.

All-Star Luka Doncic entered the locker room during the fourth quarter and it was declared that he would not play again.

In 30 minutes of action, Doncic finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and nine assists on 7/18 shooting from the field and 1/6 from three-point range.

Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left hamstring soreness) will not return to tonight's game against the Warriors."

Irving Stepped Up in Absence of Doncic

Doncic had averaged 34.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and a 49.5% field goal percentage and a 38.0% three-point percentage in 57 games before this evening. The Mavs improved to 38-28 in 64 games with their 109-99 victory over the Warriors.

In 35 minutes of action, Kyrie Irving scored the most points for the team with 23, eight rebounds, ten assists, one steal, one block, and an 8/16 shooting percentage from the field and a 1/5 three-point shooting percentage.

They are 20-15 in 35 home games in Dallas and are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

The Mavs' next game is scheduled for Thursday night when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are most likely to be without Doncic for this game from the first minute.

