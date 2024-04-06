Roman Reigns and The Rock's Final Message Ahead of WrestleMania 40; DETAILS

Roman Reigns is gearing up to enter WrestleMania 40, and this WrestleMania will be his fourth WrestleMania main event in a row as WWE champion.

Four years back, Roman Reigns managed to capture the WWE Universal champion, had a main-event showcase of immortals three times, and retained his title all three times.

The Tribal Chief will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Undisputed Championship for the second last year. Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 main event and retained his title.

We are now just hours away from witnessing WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, where Roman Reigns and The Rock will team up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event.

The WWE Undisputed Champion tweeted and addressed his fans ahead of significant matches at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief confidently posted, “Happy Tribal Chief Day.”

On the other hand, The Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where he inducted his grandmother into the class of Hall of Fame 2024.

After The Final Boss inducted his grandmother, The Brahma Bull turned his attention toward his WrestleMania 40 opponent, Cody Rhodes, and issued a last message ahead of the event. He said, “It isn’t business; it’s personal.”

Advertisement

Logan Paul Signed Cody Rhodes as Prime Athlete Ahead of WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes are both competing on the WrestleMania 40 card and are in a championship match. Logan Paul is the WWE United States Champion and will defend his championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Ownes.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes will enter the squared circle and main event on both nights of WrestleMania 40. On WrestleMania Night One, Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins and lock horns with a team of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

At WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, Cody Rhodes will go head to head with Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed championship.

A couple of hours away from WrestleMania 40 Night One, Logan Paul announced their first WWE superstar as his “PRIME” athlete, and the WWE superstar was none other than Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes even revealed a special edition of Cody Rhodes’s American Nightmare Prime bottle.

ALSO READ: 3 Potential Moments We're Dying to See at WWE WrestleMania 40