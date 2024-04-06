3 Potential Moments We're Dying to See at WWE WrestleMania 40

The clock is ticking, and we are getting close to witnessing one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time. This year will mark the 40th edition of the Showcase of Immortals. WWE is trying its best to make this year's WrestleMania the grandest Mania of all time.

The two-night WrestleMania 40 is stacked with significant stars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and many more. WWE has added a total of 13 matches to the two-night spectacle. Seven matches are scheduled to take place on WrestleMania Night One, and six matches on Night Two.

What makes this year's WrestleMania 40 card exciting is the unpredictability. There are multiple endings that make sense. In this article, we will delve deep and predict the top 3 moments that we are dying to see at WrestleMania 40.

Top 3 WrestleMania 40 Moments We Want

3. Return of Legends - WrestleMania 40 is set to be an epic event with a lineup full of big matches and top superstars. There's buzz about the possible comeback of WWE legends. According to some reports and theories, the joined forces of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Bloodline could outnumber Cody Rhodes. Therefore, The American Nightmare might need some backup to help him.

There have been rumors circulating that a few legendary wrestlers might make a comeback to WWE in order to assist Cody Rhodes. Two of the rumored legends are John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fans are excited at the prospect of seeing Stone Cold and The Rock back in action, or witnessing John Cena's hilarious roasting of The Rock once more.

2. The Rock’s True Color - The Final Boss was initially back in WWE to face his cousin Roman Reigns, and his main goal was to claim the title of "Head of The Table." The Rock's sudden heel turn confused fans, especially when The Rock quickly acknowledged The Tribal Chief. WWE fans have multiple times noticed some easter eggs by The Brahma Bull, suggesting he will turn his back on Roman Reigns.

Fans are waiting for The Rock's true plan and want to see The People's Champion betray Roman Reigns. With The Rock betraying Roman Reigns, their dream rivalry can start.

1. Cody Rhodes Finishing His Story - Cody Rhodes has managed to build a personal bond with the WWE Universe, and fans are relating themselves to Cody Rhodes's story. Fans want to see the end of Cody Rhodes's story of becoming the first champion in his family.

If The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes manages to win the WWE Undisputed Championship after dethroning a dominant champion like Roman Reigns, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, as there are no champions like Roman Reigns.

