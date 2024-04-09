Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes, Who Will Be Number One Pick at WWE Draft 2024? Find Out

The dates of WWE Draft 2024 have been revealed by the company. This year’s draft will start on the Friday, April 26 episode of SmackDown in Cincinnati. The draft will then get over on the Monday Night RAW episode dated April 29, 2024.

And all eyes are set on the first draft pick of 2024. Since the first draft pick is for the most important wrestlers from the roster, it will certainly be for the new undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is currently signed for SmackDown while Cody Rhodes performs for the RAW brand. Now that Cody Rhodes has become the new champion, he will certainly be moved to either SmackDown as RAW already has Damian Priest as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

According to an X post, Cody Rhodes is anticipated to feature on both SmackDown and RAW until the draft on April 26, and then he is slated to be drafted for SmackDown as the number one pick.

Will Roman Reigns be drafted to RAW?

If Cody Rhodes is drafted to SmackDown, then Roman Reigns could be drafted to RAW from SmackDown. At RAW, Roman might get into a new storyline with either his cousin The Rock or might aim for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.

Roman can also possibly start a feud with Seth Rollins since he took revenge on him on the night of WrestleMania 40, by using a steel chair against him.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Reigns will be locked in a rematch with Cody Rhodes. And even if he does, provided he stays in the SmackDown brand, he won’t be winning back the undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon.

His longest reign being a WWE Champion came to an end on night 2 of WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes beat him, thus finishing his story. Also not to forget, the Tribal Chief might also take a sabbatical from the company for some time, and come back after a month or so.

We don’t know what will happen for Roman Reigns now. For now, the company is going to move forward with Cody Rhodes as the new face, and it remains to be seen how The American Nightmare is received by the WWE Universe now.