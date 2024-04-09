Samantha Irvin Trolls WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's Reaction to Cody Rhodes' Win at WrestleMania 40

WWE United States Champion YouTuber turned professional wrestler Logan Paul was part of one of the most incredible WrestleMania's of all time. Logan Paul defended his United States Championship against Kevin Ownes and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match.

Logan Paul managed to retain his United States Championship after pinned Kevin Ownes. Social Media Sensation even posted his reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 Night Two main event match.

Paul was amazed by the number of legends who came in the match, from John Cena, The Shield, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and The Undertaker, after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns and became the new WWE Undisputed championship.

Logan Paul was seen emotional in the video and was crying, saying, "Cody won; we want Cody Damm, bro. I gotta be a little emotional. I am really emotional for him. Wow, for real new era."

Samantha Irvin, the WWE announcer, quoted the video of Logan Paul and tweeted trolling the US Champion, "Cringe overreacting."

Logan Paul feuded with Ricochet in the past, including Samantha Irvin, who is dating Ricochet. The feud between Ricochet and Logan Paul started a hate relationship between Samatha and Logan Paul.

Major Record WrestleMania 40 Broke

We witnessed one of the best WrestleMania of all time last week. We saw the start of a new era when The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns, ending his iconic reign of 1300 days.

WWE promised fans this year's WrestleMania 40 is going to become one of the biggest Mania of all time. Here is the data about WrestleMania that confirms WrestleMania 40 was the most significant WrestleMania of all time.

1. WrestleMania XL broke the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78%.

2. WrestleMania XL viewership was up 41% across both nights vs. last year's record-setting audience.

3. WWE World at WrestleMania is now the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in company history.

4. WrestleMania XL became the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all time, with over 660 million views consumed over the two days.

5. WWE's YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day in channel history on WrestleMania XL Sunday, with more than 67 million views in 24 hours.

6. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT over WrestleMania weekend all broke attendance and gate records.

ALSO READ: Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Did Not Return to Confront The Rock at WrestleMania 40; WWE Legend Reveals Possible Reason