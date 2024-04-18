Sami Zayn Triumphs Over Gunther and Finn Balor in Electrifying Fatal Four Way Match at WWE UK Tour

Sami Zayn has successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against the might of Gunther, Finn Balor, and Chad Gable in a Fatal Four Way match at WWE’s Live UK tour in Birmingham. This also marks the second consecutive loss for The Ring General Gunther whose title reign of 666 days came to an end at WrestleMania 40.

Sami Zayn was already the favorite before the match started. Earlier it was reported by PWInsider that there would be a Triple Threat match, between Zayn, Gunther and Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship. But it turned out to be the Fatal Four Way match.

Sami Zayn has already been a three-time Intercontinental Champion in the past, and at WrestleMania 40, he put up a stupendous effort against Gunther. Since it was not a televised match, and instead of a Live event, the crowd present in the arena confirmed that Zayn had pinned Balor to win the match.

Will Gunther be able to win back the Intercontinental Championship?

Gunther winning back the Intercontinental Championship looks highly unlikely. He held it for 666 days, and now 'The Ring General might be involved in a bigger storyline. Maybe, Gunther is booked in a match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship or maybe he gets involved in a storyline with Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross has also backed Gunther as the ideal choice for the title shot against Cody Rhodes. Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said, “I would love to see Cody defend the title against Gunther. I'm a big Gunther fan. Very basic, very fundamentally sound. He's a machine, he's physical; what he does is realistic, tells great stories."

Earlier it was also reported that Gunther might be involved in a storyline with Brock Lesnar, but since Lesnar has been away from WWE for a while now, because of his name in the trafficking lawsuit, the idea was dropped.

So, Gunther challenging Sami Zyan for the Intercontinental Championship looks highly unlikely at the moment. There is no growth in Gunther as he has been involved in the same storyline for months.

On the other hand, WWE apart from having a LIVE show in Birmingham will also have a show at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena Cardiff on April 18, in London on April 19, and in Belfast on April 20.