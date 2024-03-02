Trigger Warning: The following article includes mentions of sexual assault

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen who played a major role in Chicago Bulls' first three-peat championship run in the early 1990s is in legal trouble.

Apparently, a $250 million lawsuit filed by Chyvette A. Valentine alleges a troubling history. As reported by The Blast on February 29, an on-and-off relationship between Scottie and Chyvette went on from 1987 to 1993.

As per the lawsuit, Valentine accuses Pippen and his brother, Carl T. Pippen, of rape, which led to the birth of a child out of wedlock, Devonte Pippen. Unfortunately, Devonte was tragically murdered in 2011.

Interestingly, the lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois on February 28 also names Scottie Pippen's family including the Bulls legend's ex-wife Larsa Pippen for being involved in the alleged misconduct.

Note: Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen married in 1997 and divorced on December 15, 2021. Whereas, Chyvette A. Valentine's relationship with Scottie Pippen spanned from 1987-1993.

Valentine also mentioned in the lawsuit that after the end of their relationship, Scottie abused his powerful influence with the Chicago Bulls to 'stalk, harass, and torment' her. She claims to have suffered mental and emotional trauma which resulted in the loss of employment, housing, and career opportunities.

Furthermore, Valentine also alleged that Scottie Pippen used his high-profile position to prevent her from filing a police report and manipulated her records to portray her as "mentally ill."

Currently, the plaintiff is seeking $250 million in damages. Notably, this isn't the first legal battle between Scottie Pippen and Chyvette A. Valentine. Previously, Valentine had sued Pippen for financial troubles during their alleged relationship.



How Many Biological Kids Does Scottie Pippen Have?

Scottie Pippen's personal life has been a rollercoaster ride of short-lived affairs, marriages, and divorces.

In 1988, Pippen tied the knot with Karen McCollum. The couple welcomed a son named Antron Pippen in 1987. Sadly, Antron passed away in 2021. Pippen and McCollum got divorced in 1990.

Next, Scottie Pippen got involved with Sonya Roby which led to the birth of their twin daughters, Taylor and Tyler Rob in 1994. Tragically, Tyler Roby passed away just nine days after birth.

Scottie Pippen then went on to have a daughter with his ex-fiancée, Yvette De Leon, in 1995.

In 1997, Scottie Pippen got hitched with Larsa Pippen, who later rose to fame on Real Housewives of Miami. The couple shares four children- Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. However, the marriage hit a rough patch, leading to Pippen filing for divorce in 2016. Interestingly, he later withdrew the divorce petition. Ultimately, Larsa Pippen initiated divorce proceedings in 2018 and finalized the split in late 2021.