Seth Rollins injury report: The Visionary’s injury could be more serious than WWE wants you to know

WWE Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has proven himself to be a hardworking star. He has made appearances on almost every Monday Night Raw, house show, and pay-per-view event since winning the title.

In a recent episode of Red Brand, Rollins was scheduled to defend his championship against former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. During the match, Rollins started limping, leading fans to believe he was just selling Mahal's moves.

However, it was later revealed through reports and rumors that Rollins was actually injured during the match. Despite being able to walk out on his own, there were concerns about a possible knee injury. Rollins underwent an urgent MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

PWTourch was the first to break the rumor about Seth Rollins possibly getting injured. In the latest update, Wade Keller from PWTourch expressed his concern about Seth Rollins's injury and hinted that it might be a significant one.

He expressed, “I just think people who do know would go 'Oh he's fine, it's no big deal, blown out of proportion' if that was the case.”

He further claimed, “Because he finished the match and because he was able to walk on it, that it might be one of those situations where he just needs to rest it for a few weeks. But even that wrestler wasn't ruling out that it could be worse.”

Seth Rollins’s injury could be a major problem

There haven't been any official statements about Seth Rollins's injury yet, but according to a report, Seth Rollins won't be participating in the live-event shows. However, he is still expected to appear on the next Monday Night Raw for now.

If Seth Rollins's leg injury turns out to be serious, it could pose a real problem for WWE's creative plans. Considering his injury history, he might require surgery and rehabilitation to recover.

With Seth Rollins out due to injury, it raises a big question about CM Punk's status at WrestleMania 40 and who will take over Seth Rollins's championship gold.

There have been reports circulating that Seth Rollins is expected to face CM Punk, the best in the world, at WrestleMania 40. CM Punk is currently the favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2024 match, and it's likely that he will go after the championship title currently held by Seth Rollins.

However, if Seth Rollins' injury is severe enough to require surgery, it could jeopardize CM Punk's chances of facing him at WrestleMania 40 and winning the Royal Rumble 2024.

