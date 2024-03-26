Shaquille O'Neal Dwarfed by 7'11 Abiodun Adegoke, Who Dunks on Him Without His Feet Leaving Floor

Shaquille O’Neal stands at 7’,1” and there are very few people who can tower over this legend on the planet. However, there is one exception by the name of Abiodun Adegoke, a 7’11” basketball Mammoth hailing from Nigeria.

Shaq who stands at 7‘,1“ has given legendary scales over 400lbs in his career at the NBA. His massive size has also made him one of the most formidable players on the floor. However, he is not the tallest player to do so.

Who is the tallest player?

The honor of that goes to Gheorghe Mureșan and Manute Bol. They set the mark to beat in the NBA thanks to their height as they stand at 7 '7". A Reddit video showed Shaq and Adegoke and clearly the latter was towering over him.

Adegoke, who hails from Nigeria and is known as Big Naija. He came onto Shaq’s radar a few years back when Shaq shared the video of a man who was standing taller than him!

The 23-year-old was 7’9” in 2016 when the video was shared. Now he’s standing at 7’11” height and can tower over everyone in the world.

Who is he?

He went to Dubai to compete in the MPAC Elite Youth League, and he’s stacked up 130,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his staggering height.

Shaq is not the only basketball icon Adegoke has made look dwarfed. He also dwarfed Karl-Anthony Towns when the Timberwolves star headed to Abu Dhabi for a preseason game against the Nuggets last year.

Are you shocked yet?

