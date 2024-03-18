Top 10 Players With Longest Wingspan NBA History

The NBA is often referred to as the league of giants. The advantage is clear, even if the game wasn't necessarily designed for players who are closer to the basket. Being naturally closer to your goal is definitely a perk that can greatly benefit you in the pro game. Of course, this doesn't mean that taller players lack skill or talent.

To make it to the NBA, a player must possess an extremely rare blend of skills, heart, hand-eye coordination, and talent if they are under six feet tall.

Another intangible trait that often accompanies height is wingspan, which refers to the length of a person's arms. When you have longer arms than the average person and you're also taller than average, it gives you an advantage on both offense and defense in basketball.

Look at Kevin Durant, he's got it all - height (7 feet), amazing handles, shooting skills, athleticism, and a wingspan of 7 feet 5 inches. With those tools, he knows no one can block his shot.

10. Dwight Howard

Howard has been one of the best rebounders in the history of the NBA. His wingspan is 7’8″, and his standing vertical jump is 38 inches. He has played for some of the top franchises in the league and is looking to make a return to the NBA from Puerto Rico before retiring.

9. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest players in league history, won two NBA championships and four MVP awards during the regular season. At seven feet one inch tall with a seven-foot-eight wingspan, he was the MVP of the 1972 NBA Finals.

8. Walter Tavares

Walter Tavares played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks for two years while alternating between the NBA and the G-League. He joined Real Madrid in 2017 and since then, he has emerged as one of the best players in the EuroLeague, having won two championships.

With a wingspan of seven feet nine inches, he is one of the tallest players in NBA history at seven feet three inches.

7. Rudy Gobert

When fans debate whether Rudy Gobert is overrated or underrated, it frequently results in heated arguments. With three Defensive Player of the Year honors under his belt and a max contract to match his achievements, Gobert has been an absolute defensive machine.

Gobert is criticized by many fans for not being a better scorer, but that isn't how he plays. Gobert is a skilled rebounder and shot blocker thanks to his 7'9" wingspan. Gobert's arm length will make it very challenging for players driving into the paint to score at the rim.

6. Boban Marjanovic

Everyone adores Boban Marjanovic as an amiable and charming NBA giant. At 7'4", Boban's height is remarkable enough to draw in new viewers with his breathtaking visual. Marjanovic's wingspan, though, might be worth even more than his stature.

Because of his 7'10" wingspan and stellar reputation as a teammate, Boban is tied for the league's top spot in terms of measurements. Marjanovic is so well-liked both on and off the court that he was even chosen for the film adaptation of John Wick 3.

5. Mo Bamba

When the Orlando Magic selected Mo Bamba with the lottery pick, he was under a lot of pressure to join the league. Although Bamba has not performed up to his potential in the NBA, he has improved and is still determining what his ideal role in the future is.

One of the main reasons Bamba was so highly anticipated coming into the NBA Draft was his 7'10" wingspan. Bamba had the longest wingspan in the NBA as an active player before Victor Wembanyama broke that record this season.

4. Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale is a Boston Celtics legend. The forward was an All-Star seven times and the winner of three championships. Despite being only 6-foot-10, McHale has an amazing 8-foot-0 wingspan.

3. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft. He is a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs and is in the running for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Wembanyama is 7 feet 4 inches tall with an 8-foot wingspan. The Frenchman has already broken several records as a rookie and is looking unstoppable.

2. Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall is 7 feet 6 inches tall with an 8-foot-2 wingspan. Fall spent three seasons (2019–2022) splitting time between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he was never able to settle in the league. He has performed in China over the past few years but moved to Puerto Rico for this season.

1. Manute Bol

Manute Bol played for six teams during his twelve-year career in the league (1985–1997), but he never took home a championship. At 7 feet 6 inches tall, he had the longest wingspan in league history, measuring 8 feet 6 inches. In two seasons, Bol had the most blocks in the league (1986, 1989).

