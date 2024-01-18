Did Jason and Travis Kelce throw shade at Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens for his controversial ‘catch’ comment?

The Kelce brothers had some fascinating things to say about Jonathan Owens, a fellow NFL player who happens to be engaged to Simone Biles. Recently, Owens made a comment claiming that he was "the catch" in their relationship. This remark of his has been in the spotlight for quite some time now.

What did Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce say about Simone Biles' husband?

Simone Biles' husband and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens recently commented that he was the "catch '' for Simone Biles. According to the NFL star, he didn't know who Simone Biles was before they first met on a dating app called Rava. The Packers' safety received mixed reactions on this from fans.

During the recent episode of New Heights, a podcast run by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, the brothers had two words to say about the fellow NFL player. The Kelce brothers were discussing the 2024 Athlete of the Year award by People's Choice Awards and Travis Kelce's nomination for it when Owens became a part of the conversation.

"How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend isn’t?" Jason asked sarcastically in reference to the People's Award. The Kelce brothers had a quick laugh at that statement before Jason said, "So weird." Simone Biles and Jonathan Ownes married in 2023. “How am I on this?” Travis said with a surprise.

It might come as a surprise to him but not to many of his fans. Travis Kelce has been the center of attention for months now. Firstly, because he's a well-known NFL player. And secondly, because he's in a relationship with one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Taylor Swift.

Coming back to Owens, Travis Kelce commented, "Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess." Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs last faced Jonathan Owens's team Green Bay Packers on December 3. The Packers won that game by 27-19. The Packers will now be facing the 49ers in the Divisional Round on January 20.

Kansas City Chiefs' last game and next game

Owens' Packers have advanced to the divisional round, but they won't be going up against the Chiefs this time. The Chiefs secured their spot in the Divisional Round by defeating the Miami Dolphins with a score of 26-7 in the Wild Card round. On January 21, the Chiefs will be taking on the Buffalo Bills at the Bills Stadium. Any predictions on who will come out on top this time?

