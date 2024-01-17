Taylor Swift reportedly does not get along with Travis Kelce’s brother Jason and his wife Kylie for THIS reason

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are so serious about their relationship that the plans for engagement have already been laid down. But when it comes to taking the relationship to the next stage, it's important for Taylor to get along with Travis' family.

While Taylor has a great bond with Papa Kelce and Mumma Kelce , she might have an awkward relationship with his brother's side. According to a source, Taylor Swift is not getting along with Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife Kylie Kelce .

What type of relationship does Taylor Swift have with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce?

Taylor Swift apparently has an awkward relationship with Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce. The awkwardness reportedly started when in late 2023, Kylie Kelce made a comment on Taylor Swift . Kylie said that being around the attention that Taylor attracts is not her cup of tea.

According to a source close to the 'Blank Space' singer, she took that comment seriously. "Taylor hasn’t had the best reception from Jason and his wife," the source had revealed, in a conversation with Life & Style Magazine. "Taylor took that personally and since then it’s been very awkward," explained the same source.

The Kelce brothers have been noted to talk about Taylor Swift multiple times during their New Heights podcast. But according to the source, Jason and Kylie are not as fond of Taylor as the Kelce brother's parents. But it's obvious that not everyone enjoys a lot of attention and cameras around them all the time.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have already made a name for themselves, thanks to Jason's involvement with the NFL. However, anything beyond that seems to complicate things for them. Everyone values their privacy and the spotlight that Taylor attracts can sometimes invade that privacy. Perhaps Jason and Kylie simply prefer to avoid all of that.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have already made a name for themselves, thanks to Jason's involvement with the NFL. However, anything beyond that seems to complicate things for them. Everyone values their privacy and the spotlight that Taylor attracts can sometimes invade that privacy. Perhaps Jason and Kylie simply prefer to avoid all of that.

Jason Kelce might be done with the NFL

After the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Monday, Jason Kelce was seen overwhelmed at the sidelines. The Eagles center had tears in his eyes , as he walked back into the locker room. The emotion has been suspected to be associated with his NFL retirement. Do you think Jason is retiring soon?

