Aavesham had another stellar week at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 23 crore approx. This marks a drop of less than 25 per cent from the previous week. The three-week running total in India amounts to Rs. 89 crore approx, while another Rs. 50 crore (USD 6 million) has come from overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 139 crore. Aavesham will cross the Rs. 150 crore milestone globally during the fourth weekend.

The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 30 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 4 crore

3rd Saturday - Rs. 4.25 crore

3rd Sunday - Rs. 4.75 crore

3rd Monday - Rs. 2.25 crore

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 2.50 crore

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 3.50 crore

3rd Thursday - Rs. 1.75 crore

Total - Rs. 89 crore

In Kerala, Aavesham stands just shy of Rs. 67 crore after three weeks, which puts it in the top five Malayalam films in the state. The film added Rs. 16 crore plus to its total in the third week and held strongly on the last two days of the week despite the release of Malayalee from India, which is off to a good start as well. The Fahadh Faasil starrer will cross Rs. 70 crore in the state tomorrow and then move towards Rs. 80 crore plus final.

Elsewhere, the film crossed Rs. 10 crore in Karnataka, becoming only the second Malayalam film ever to do so. It will also cross the same in Tamil Nadu in the next couple of days.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Aavesham is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 66.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 10.25 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.00 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 Cr. INDIA Rs. 89.00 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 6,000,000

(Rs. 50.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 139.00 Cr.

