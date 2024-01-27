Stephanie McMahon stepping in after Vince McMahon cuts ties with TKO and WWE: Report

The resignation of former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon amid sexual trafficking and rape allegations has sent ripples across the WWE universe. The 78-year-old founder of WWE had also resigned previously in July 2022, amid allegations of sex trafficking, as the WWE Board had announced an investigation into the case.

Ms Janel Grant, a former WWE employee had accused Mr McMahon and Mr John Laurinaitis of trafficking her to other men, “as a sexual pawn to entice world-famous wrestling talent.” She had laid allegations on both the men of pressuring her into physical relationship, even during the working hours of WWE.

McMahon had resigned in July 2022, but returned to WWE as Chairman in January 2023, and his daughter Stephanie McMahon had to step down from her co-CEO and Chairwoman post.

Since the case has once again come to haunt Vince McMahon, the WWE Universe explores the possibility of the return of Stephanie McMahon to the company.

Will Stephanie McMahon return as Chairwoman of WWE?

According to a report by PWInsider, “There are some in WWE hoping that this [Vince McMahon’s resignation] opens the door for Stephanie McMahon to return.”

This makes sense too, as Stephanie McMahon is adored by the WWE Universe, as she understands the business very well. The better half of WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Stephanie McMahon had been the chairwoman for nearly six months, when her father had to step down.

Now that Vince has stepped down, the WWE’s parent company, the TKO group, would obviously look to fill in the void created after McMahon’s departure.

This sets the stage for Stephanie McMahon to don the hat of Co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

However, this is just a speculation by the fans, and the WWE and TKO Group have not given any official update on it yet.

The Vince McMahon story

The former Chairman’s story will no doubt go down as one of the biggest blots in his business career. Ms Grant in her lawsuit alleged that McMahon made “a schedule for when other men … could have s*x” with her in order to complete his business deals.”

She said that Vince McMahon promised her to pay $ 3 million as part of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to stay quiet on the matter.

However, she alleged that he stopped paying after giving her $1 million and that’s when she decided to speak about it.

Not only Janel Grant, but even Stephanie McMahon in one of the WWE promos, called out her father for trafficking her to his business associate when she was 17 years old.

In a video, Stephanie said, “I am sorry that all my life, I’ve let you manipulate me and use me – all my life just to be the apple of my daddy’s eye. Every time I went out to dinner with one of your business associates, I was 17 years old. You don’t think they told me what you promised them I’d do? and guess what dad, I did it. I did it for you, the things I did with them and I am ashamed of myself – I am ashamed of myself that I am just like you.”

Vince later admitted to ‘deflowering’ his daughter and apologized for it.

We don’t know if that was a real-life scenario or part of the storylines, but one thing is certain Vince McMahon has more to reveal than what meets the eye. For now, Vince McMahon is gone, and he will be gone for a long time.

