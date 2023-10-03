Are Triple H and Stephanie McMahon getting a divorce? WWE Hall of Famer and close friend Kevin Nash reveal

In recent weeks, there have been rumors that the chief content officer of the WWE, Paul” Triple H” Levesque, and his wife and former chief brand officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, are filing for divorce. Following this news, Levesque's friend and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has responded to this rumor on his podcast, He revealed some text messages between him and Paul. Nash after reading about this rumor, immediately texted his friend to inquire about this news.

Are Triple H and Stephanie McMahon getting divorced

Hall of Famer adds, “My phone blows up, I am thinking, “Oh god, who died? Later, he learned about rumors catching fire about Game and his wife getting split. Nash reveals a conversation he had with the former WWE world champion.

“I texted him. I said. You okay? Everything is all right, I am here if you need anything at all right?

He replied, “What's happening in my life.” Nash said, “Social media says that you are splitting with Stephanie, and you guys are getting divorced.” To which The Game responds “ f**k it, I wish somebody would have told me that before u get dragged to this JV football game and my girls f**king cheerleading.”

He says, “ I just love to find out about what is going on in my life through the internet.” I am sure that would upset me because he finally has the day off where he,s its family time it is just like, no, it's like some troll gets to F**k with you on your day off.

Nash further concludes these are fake Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are happily married no way they are getting divorced. The game married the billion-dollar Princes, tied the knot on 23 October 2003, and are mom and dad of three wonderful daughters.