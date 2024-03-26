Stephen A Smith Net Worth

Stephen A. Smith was born in the Bronx, New York in 1967. His father was a well-known baseball and basketball player before he owned the hardware store. He was raised with six other children.

Smith developed an early interest in basketball and was able to attend Winston-Salem State University thanks to a basketball scholarship. He spent a year at the Fashion Institute of Technology before enrolling at WSSU.

He played for famous coach Clarence Gaines during his time as a college basketball player. Stephen A. Smith surely gained a great deal of insight and basketball-specific tactical knowledge from this experience.

Smith was not hesitant to publicly criticize his coach, even in light of his notoriety and popularity. Smith was a writer for the school newspaper and, as he neared his graduation, made the case that coach Clarence Gaines should step down due to deteriorating health. In 1991, Stephen A. Smith received his degree from the university.

What is Stephen A. Smith's net worth in 2024?

As of January 2024, Stephen A. Smith's estimated net worth is $24 million. With an annual salary of approximately $12 million and a production contract worth $4 million, he holds the title of highest-paid employee at ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith's ESPN Contract and Salary

Stephen A. Smith's Contract

Stephen A. Smith currently makes around $12 million a year co-hosting the popular ESPN program "First Take." Smith's current contract is set to expire in 2024, and he intends to negotiate a better one because he feels that he is being paid significantly less.

Stephen A. Smith’s Salary

As of January 2024, Stephen A. Smith was being paid $12 million in salary. In 2019, he inked a five-year contract extension with ESPN, which carries an estimated annual value of USD 12 million, plus a $4 million production contract.



When Smith initially started working for ESPN in 2003, he was a frequent analyst and commentator on several of their sports shows, such as "SportsCenter," "NFL Live," and "NBA Shootaround." His fervent and opinionated commentary on a wide range of sports topics quickly established him as one of the network's most outspoken and controversial personalities.

How did Stephen A. Smith become the face of the NBA for ESPN?

Smith's value to ESPN has not always been as great as it is now. In the early 1990s, he began working in print journalism as a writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer before becoming a columnist. He became well-known there for his reporting on the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2003, he expanded his career into radio and television after joining ESPN through the pregame show known as "NBA Shootaround." In the middle of the 2000s, he also contributed to ESPN Radio.

After being fired by ESPN in 2009, Smith worked for a while at Fox Sports Radio. In 2011, he returned to ESPN as a debate partner of Skip Bayless on "First Take." The two's prominent and occasionally contentious personas contributed to the show's expansion before Bayless's departure in 2016.

Since taking over, Smith has elevated the program to unprecedented levels. With Smith at its center, "First Take" has emerged as the network's leading debate show. Along with a rotating cast of guests that includes Sharpe, McAfee, Mina Kimes, and Ryan Clark, it also stars Molly Qerim as host.

Stephen A. Smith's Brand Endorsements and Investments

Stephen A. Smith’s Endorsements

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has been connected to several well-known endorsements, mostly in the sports sector. Among his noteworthy Endorsements are: Subway, Five Hour Energy, Madden NFL, and NIKE.

He appeared in an advertisement for Oberto beef jerky in 2019 that aired on ESPN during NFL games. In the advertisement, Smith appears in his element as a sports pundit, offering his signature analysis of a match while indulging in some Oberto beef jerky. The ad was part of a larger brand marketing campaign that sought to present beef jerky as an athlete's and sports fan's convenient and healthy snack option.

Stephen A Smith’s Investments

It's hard to pinpoint Smith's investment portfolio because he hasn't made it publicly available. Smith has a history of making investments, including in real estate. He reportedly paid USD 7.35 million for an apartment in one of Manhattan's most prestigious buildings when he bought it in 2018.

Stephen A. Smith might own holdings in stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments in addition to real estate. As a well-known astute investor, he has discussed the value of wealth management and financial literacy in his capacity as a pundit and analyst.

What are Stephen A. Smith’s other sources of income?

In addition to his endorsement deals and pay from ESPN, Stephen may be paid from the following additional sources:

Writing Books: Stephen A. Smith is the author of multiple books, such as "The Stephen A. Smith Report," "Stephen A's World," and "Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find, Keep, and Understand a Man."

Podcasts and radio shows: Over the years, Stephen A. Smith has hosted several radio shows and podcasts, such as "The Stephen A. Smith Show" and "Stephen A's World," in addition to his on-air duties at ESPN. These programs have the potential to make money through sponsorships, ads, and other monetization strategies.

Speaking in front of an audience: Stephen A. Smith is frequently asked to give speeches at conferences, events, and other public gatherings because he is a well-known and esteemed sports media personality. Depending on the event's nature, the audience, and the speaker's standing, speaking fees can differ significantly.

Investments: As previously indicated, Stephen A. Smith might own stocks, real estate, and other financial instruments that yield dividends, capital gains, and other types of income from their investments.

Stephen A. Smith's TV shows and movies

Since Stephen A. Smith is so popular, he tried his hands in movies and TV Shows from time to time.

Filmography

Year Title Role 2007 I Think I Love My Wife Allan 2021 Rumble Marc Remy 2023 Creed III Himself

Television

Year Title Role 2007 General Hospital Cameo Appearance 2016-Present General Hospital Recurring Role

