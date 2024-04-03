Steve Kerr, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins React to Emphatic Draymond Green Game-Winning Block Against Mavericks

Draymond Green's defensive efforts for the Warriors are never in doubt. The veteran defender is the best at what he does when he is on the court and not suspended.

The four-time NBA winner was at the heart of the Warriors' win against the Mavericks and made an emphatic block in the fourth quarter with only two minutes left on the clock at Chase Center.

Following his heroics, the Warriors players as well as Coach Steve Kerr showered praise on Draymond Green in the post-match interview.

What did Chris Paul say?

"I told Dray, 'That might be one of the best plays I have ever seen in my career, and I'm not exaggerating, man,'" Paul revealed on Warriors Postgame Live.

He added, "If you just see the heart, somebody like me who likes defense, I can appreciate it. It's well documented, me and Dray's relationship before I got here. But it's something to see night in and night out, the way he competes. He willed us to this win tonight."

What did Andrew Wiggins say?

"Draymond is special," Wiggins told reporters. He continued, "Very special. Defensive mastermind, he's everywhere. He's got everyone's back, that's what gives everyone else the advantage of just playing freely defensively, because you know you got Draymond behind you. You know he's going to pick up any slack or anything that happens."

What did Steve Kerr say?

Steve Kerr wasn’t sure if Green would end the play without fouling Gafford. The coach praised Green’s defensive efforts in the resurgence of the Warriors in the last five games.

"That was probably the key defensive play of the game, just a massive play," Kerr told reporters. He continued, "I thought he was going to go up to try to foul him and he just had the right angle for the block. That was a huge play, and Draymond was brilliant defensively as he has been for a while now. He's one of the reasons we've been able to kind of turn the season around."

