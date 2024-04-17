Steve Kerr Sees ‘Little Difference Between the 1-Seed and the 10-Seed’ Ahead of Warriors’ Postseason Journey

Golden State Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr recently made a thought-provoking remark regarding the differences between top and lower-seeded teams in the NBA. Kerr expressed his belief that in the current landscape of the league, there is minimal disparity between the 1-seed and the 10-seed.

The Warriors faced a challenging position after finishing the season with a 46-36 record, landing them in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

However, coach Kerr had a unique perspective on the current seeding of the teams. In conversation with FOX Sports, he said,"The way the league is right now, there's so little difference between the 1-seed and the 10-seed, if we can find our way in, I think we have a chance."

Although, Steve Kerr's observations may hold merit. In the 2021-22 season, despite finishing with the conference's third seed, the Warriors exceeded expectations by clinching the NBA Finals, while the top-seeded 64-win Phoenix Suns did not reach the same level.

Despite their position at the bottom of the standings, Golden State had an impressive postseason run, securing the 2022 NBA Finals victory, while the top-seeded Phoenix Suns were eliminated in the second round by the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors may be ranked lower in the playoffs, but they believe in themselves. Even though they ended the season in the 10th spot, they have faith in their abilities to compete against higher-seeded teams.

Led by experienced players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors are determined to defy expectations and make a strong playoff run, drawing inspiration from their past successes and team spirit.

