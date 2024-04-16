Shannon Sharpe Gets in Heated Exchange on OKC Thunder As Brian Windhorst Says ‘You’re Gonna Regret Those Words’

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the coveted No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after an impressive regular season performance. Their ascendancy to the top seed was solidified with a resounding 135-86 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, coupled with a timely loss by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Phoenix Suns.

Recently, when Shannon Sharpe sat on ESPN's show First Take, along with analysts Stephen A. Smith and Brian Windhorst, things escalated quickly as the former NFL tight end made bold remarks on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While engaging in the debate given the current standing of the NBA teams, Sharpe said, "Do you actually think that the OKC Thunder is gonna make it all the way to the Western Conference?" Sharpe began. "This might be the weakest No. 1 seed in the NBA in a very long time."

Contrary to what Sharpe said, Brian Windhorst couldn't take any longer of the remarks. He went on to warn his co-host for his strong words and said, "Wow. The disrespect for Oklahoma City is crazy. Be careful, because you're gonna regret those words."

Also Read: Why Does Draymond Green 'Hate the Play-In' but Calls It 'The Best Thing Ever Created'?

The OKC Thunder Stand Firm As the Youngest No. 1 Seed in NBA History

The Oklahoma City Thunder won as many as 57 games this season and became the best team in the Western Conference. They are also the youngest team ever to achieve this top seed in the NBA.

Having their brigade of young players, OKC has an average age of 23.4 years. This is a big deal because no other team this young has ever done this before. However, the previous record was held by the 2004-05 Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder's success is surprising given their age, but some people are unsure if they can keep it up in the playoffs. Despite doubts, the Thunder players are excited and believe their youth can actually help them play better and surprise everyone.

