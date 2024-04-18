‘Stop With This Jealousy Stuff’: A’ja Wilson REACTS to Jealousy Accusation After Caitlin Clark Bags Eight-Figure Nike Shoe Deal

The WNBA has been sailing through the current internet trends. Be it 2024 NBA Draft picks Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese or the two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, current basketball fans are eyeing them.

Recently, news broke out on Caitlin Clark, the rising star in women's basketball, who is close to signing a massive deal with Nike. This contract, expected to be worth tens of millions of dollars, will also include a special line of shoes designed just for her.

Soon after the news, Wilson tweeted a symbolic tweet and wrote: “Psalm 37:7.”

Which translates to:

“Be still before the Lord

and wait patiently for him;

do not fret when people succeed in their ways,

when they carry out their wicked schemes.”

However, the notion did not go well on X(formerly Twitter), as one of the users got it firsthand and did not mind taking Wilson into account, accusing him of jealousy towards Caitlin Clark’s Nike deal.

Netizens React to Wilson's Tweet

The user wrote: The jealousy in the wnba is crazy !!!!!! Caitlin bout to bring a new level of viewership to your league and you hating on her ???

The user was trying to make a point and hit at Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, claiming she was not getting along with the viewership and hype Clark was bringing to women's basketball.

Surprisingly, a unique thing happened that is not seen generally. Wilson could not hold back on the claim made against her by the Twitter fan, and she even replied to the comment.

In her reply, she wrote: “lol no one is jealous bookie! I have no reason to be lol I truly Wish all 143 the best fr ! Our league is hard as hell so to thrive and to stay in it consistently.. is huge! So pls stop with this jealousy stuff.”