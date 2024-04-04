'Team Jordan Asked One Scene to be Deleted': The Last Dance Director Spills Beans About Deleted Scene From Documentary

The Last Dance made some unprecedented records as the documentary regarding Michael Jordan’s success with the Chicago Bulls was loved and adored by fans across the world. The man who directed it was Jason Hehir.

However, with success, there was a fair share of controversy. Many people felt that the contributions of other players have not been shown well in the documentary, and many scenes have been taken under the influence of Michael Jordan.

Hehir put all the rumors in its place in a recent interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast. The director revealed that working with Michael Jordan's team wasn't as difficult as he had anticipated and that they had only ever requested the removal of one scene from the series.

Which scene was asked to be taken out?

“The only time we ever got pushback that I had to take something out was there was a clip of Scottie [Pippen] in the training room with Michael and, I think, Ron Harper," Hehir said.

"He was saying something to the effect that when they win the championship, he’s going to take a cattle prod and stick it up Jerry Krause’s a** and give him a heart attack. And everyone laughed and they were like, 'Woah, you gotta take that out.'

Former Chicago Bulls GM getting more stick from the players?

Hehir revealed he desperately tried to keep the scene in the series, as he wanted to show just how much stick the former Chicago Bulls GM was getting from the players.

I was trying to show people all of the hazing that this poor guy endured and the way that audiences took it when it came out, was, 'Oh, he’s s****ing on Jerry Krauss and making Michael the hero.' that was never my intent," Hehir continued.

'My intent was to show what this guy went through to keep that team together. But that was the only time and it was Michael's people who led the charge, saying, 'You can't do that. He's got a wife who's alive and it's enough, we get it. They hazed him, they bullied him.'

