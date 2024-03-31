‘That Just F**king Sucks’; Becky Lynch Slams Rhea Ripley for 'Viral Thirst Trap' Move at WWE Live Event

A couple of days back, a video of WWE Women’s champion Rhea Ripley went viral on the internet. She performed a famous signature move by WWE Legend Rikishi Stinkface on her opponent, Nia Jax.

At WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley will defend her championship against Women Elimination Chamber 2024 winner Becky Lynch who seems to be upset with Rhea Ripley and does not support her thirst trap moves at WWE events.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall, Becky Lynch reacted to a recent Viral Video of Rhea Ripley saying, “That just sucks that we’re talking about that. You know, like when I think of the amount of women that were at one stage, fighting against that treatment, like, that was what they were forced to do in two-minute matches. Maybe I’m just like stuffy and and jaded because this is the stuff that I had to fight against.”



“Of course, everybody loves it, and it’s cool and it’s edgy. But if I’m a little girl sitting in the crowd, and if I have my daughter, and she’s seeing that and she’s thinking that that’s what she needs to be if she’s a professional wrestler. And that’s the stuff that’s getting a reaction and if I’m a girl who’s grown up and wants to be a professional wrestler, and I see, oh well that’s the stuff that gets a reaction,” she added.



Becky Lynch also expressed, “ And for the person that I am in the mind that I have. No, it’s just about my body. It’s about how it looks. And it’s about fulfilling a bunch of men’s fantasies out there in the crowd, and it becomes not about the art it becomes about that. And I’ve fought so long to change that and so I kind of go when I’m talking about that, and when I’m forced to answer about that, I go that just f**king sucks. That just f**king sucks”

Advertisement

Becky Lynch Says She Hated Teaming Up With Seth Rollins in WWE

In 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins teamed up and fought Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules 2019. While talking about teaming up with her husband Seth Rollins in WWE, Becky Lynch expressed that she did not enjoy teaming up with Seth Rollins.

While talking to ET, Becky Lynch shared, “That storyline was awful, terrible, one of the worst in history. Why, I’ll tell you why. Because when I came into it, I thought this would be cool, two bada** champions fighting side by side, as a fan I want to see that. But as storylines went, they were like, ‘Becky and Seth are in a real-life relationship, everybody, in case you didn’t know, Becky and Seth are in a relationship. And so, with the storyline, that Becky and Seth are in, which is, they are in a real-life relationship.’ It was just ad nauseam. They beat it into people’s throats that we were in a relationship “



What’s your opinion on Becky Lynch’s claims? Comment below.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 40: All Details From Streaming Info to Match Card and More