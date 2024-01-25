'That mean you ass': When Lamar Jackson brutally roasted fan who tried to troll him after using and losing with him in Madden

In the realm of virtual gaming, prowess often mirrors reality.

Baltimore Ravens' dynamic QB Lamar Jackson showcased his off-field agility when he delivered a sharp comeback to a fan in a recently resurfaced tweet.

Lamar Jackson's sharp retort

In an entertaining Twitter exchange, Jackson offered a biting retort to a fan who underperformed while playing as him in the popular video game Madden NFL.

The fan said, "I used you in madden and lost by 110."

Responding in his characteristic straightforward style, Jackson quipped, "That mean you ass, Play 2K or some."

This quip from Jackson reflects his confidence and a reminder of his virtual dominance in the gaming world, just as he dominates on the football field.

Lamar Jackson's abilities on the football field are mirrored in Madden NFL, where his character is nearly unstoppable.

This makes the fan's claim of losing heavily while playing as Jackson even more ironic.

His speed, agility, and throwing prowess make him a formidable opponent on both the actual field and the digital one.

Lamar Jackson's journey to becoming the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21 was a testament to his phenomenal rise in the NFL, marked by breaking records and setting new standards for QBs.

The Ravens quarterback, unfazed by the so-called "Madden Curse," embraced this honor with enthusiasm and pride, seeing it as a fulfillment of a childhood dream.

The Madden Curse is a superstitious belief surrounding the popular Madden NFL video game series. According to the lore, players who grace the cover of the game often experience a decline in performance or suffer injuries in the following season.

Several notable NFL stars have been hit by the Madden Curse. For instance, Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders unexpectedly retired just before the release of Madden 2000, in which he was featured.

Following his appearance on the Madden 2001 cover, Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George experienced a decline in performance.

Perhaps most famously, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick fractured his fibula one day after Madden 2004, which featured him, was released, causing him to miss most of the season.

Despite these instances, not all athletes on the Madden cover have suffered misfortune.

In recent years, players like Calvin Johnson, Richard Sherman, and Patrick Mahomes have had successful seasons post-cover appearance, challenging the notion of the curse.

Lamar Jackson himself, after being featured on Madden 21's cover, boldly dismissed the idea of the curse, reflecting his confidence and resilience.

Fans React to Lamar Jackson's Roasting

The fans were quick to react to Lamar Jackson's straightforward response to the fan. A fan commented, "Dude Lamar is spitting facts your bad at everything bad at tweeting Bad on Madden Bet your bad on 2k Steelers sucks"

Another trolled, "he cooked you lmfao"

Another said, "lamar owns u damn"

A fan chimed, "Bro got fried by his arch nemesis"

The trolling didn't stop, another commented, "Mvp cooked"

What are you thoughts on Lamar Jackson's humourous yet blunt response?

