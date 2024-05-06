Who Is Peso Pluma? Exploring Friendship Between Singer and Canelo Alvarez Amid His Win Over Jaime Munguia

In the world of high-stakes boxing, where every punch counts, what about the music that fuels the fight night? Meet Peso Pluma, a trailblazer in the Regional Mexican music scene, whose tunes pack as much punch as the fighters he supports. Have you heard his hit 'Ella Baila Sola'? It soared up the charts, echoing the intensity of the ring.

And when Canelo Alvarez steps into the arena, guess who's often there cheering him on? Yes, Peso Pluma isn't just a musical act; he's part of the spectacle, blending corridos with the thrill of the fight.

Who is Peso Pluma?

Peso Pluma is a name that has quickly become synonymous with the resurgence of regional Mexican music on the global stage. Born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija in 1999 in Zapopan, Jalisco, Peso Pluma has carved a niche for himself by blending traditional Mexican sounds with modern urban music elements.

From a young age, Peso was influenced by iconic figures like Ariel Camacho and Valentin Elizalde. His music career kicked off with two successful studio albums, Ah y Qué? and Efectos Secundarios, which introduced his unique style to the world. But it was his hit Ella Baila Sola that really put him on the map, charting globally and showing that corridos could hit as hard in the charts as any pop song.

Peso Pluma's work often explores themes significant to Mexican culture, weaving stories of local life into his lyrics. His style, known as corridos tumbados, has not only refreshed a traditional genre but also bridged a gap between older and younger generations of music enthusiasts.

Offstage, Peso's life is just as vibrant. His connections in the music industry, his ventures into global markets, and his notable collaborations define him as a modern musical force who brings a fresh face to regional Mexican music.

Was Peso Pluma supposed to walk out Canelo Alvarez?

At Canelo Alvarez's recent showdown against Jaime Munguia, fans buzzed with anticipation not just for the fight but also for the musical performances. Peso Pluma, a name often linked with Canelo for these high-profile events, was a strong candidate to accompany the boxing star during his walkout.

However, in a surprising twist, Luis R. Conriquez, another powerhouse in the Regional Mexican genre, took the honor. Despite this, Peso Pluma's presence was strongly felt throughout the night.

Before the fight, behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Arena, Peso Pluma shared a private moment with Canelo. This wasn't just any casual meet-up; it was a significant interaction where photos were taken, and mutual respect was evident. The singer was seen chatting with Canelo, both relaxed and focused before the big event.

He also greeted Canelo's kids who didn't end up staying the whole fight. This interaction underscored the deep bond and support system between the two, highlighting how their friendship extends beyond public performances.

After Canelo's victory, which was a display of tactical brilliance and physical prowess, including a knockdown, the celebrations were nothing short of spectacular. Peso Pluma joined the champ in the revelries, sharing in the joy of a hard-fought win. They were seen playfully trading punches and posing for photos with Canelo's belts.

