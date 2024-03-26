The Rock Has A Message For ‘Mama Rhodes’ Ahead of His WWE RAW Appearance Before WrestleMania 40

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is having a memorable heel run in WWE these days. The Brahma Bull is once again back in his a*s-kicking avatar and is cutting some phenomenal promos. The Rock is stipulated to go in a Tag Team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

And therefore, he is trading his guns on Cody Rhodes brutally. The Rock took the rivalry to another level when he took a jibe at Cody Rhodes’ mother, ‘Mama Rhodes’ saying that her son won’t be handing her the WWE Universal Championship belt at WrestleMania 40, and instead “ it's going to be The Rock's belt.”

And now, just before his final WWE Monday Night appearance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, The Rock has posted a message for Mama Rhodes, on his X account.

Taking to his X account, The Rock wrote, “"The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting - again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar - again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years. You’re Welcome. F*ck off crybabies. Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you. Your tears. Cody’s blood. My hands. I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes… ~ Final Boss."

In the past Monday Night on RAW, Cody Rhodes had however, negated The Rock’s theory that she would be afraid to see him at WrestleMania 40, and instead recounted a story when his mom had beaten up an undercover cop while at a Willie Nelson concert.

Will there be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes in future?

Going by the storyline, that has been built so far, it appears that The Rock and Cody Rhodes will battle it out somewhere down the line in WWE. And by all chance, the Tag Team match with Roman Reigns will also not be The Rock’s final match in WWE.

According to the reports, The Great One has planned for one more match but that is not decided yet. The Rock will go back to complete his Hollywood projects from May till August, and a match could be possible at either Survivor Series or WrestleMania 41.

For the time being, the fans are extremely excited to witness The Rock go up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

