Roman Reigns vs the Rock at WrestleMania 40 Reportedly Part of Dwayne Johnson’s TKO Board Deal, Many in WWE Didn’t Know

Guess what, The Rock vs Roman Reigns was not an out-of-the-box thing, but was part of a deal of ‘The Great One’s inclusion in the TKO Group as a board member. Interestingly, this isn’t a wild guess, but based on a concrete report.

According to American journalist, Dave Meltzer, who revealed this on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock vs Roman Reigns thing was in wraps for weeks, but was being kept a top secret with the company.

The deal was such a top secret that many in the WWE also didn’t know about it, and it was only revealed in last week’s episode of SmackDown.

What was the deal?

Meltzer, while speaking on the Wrestling Observer Studio, said that a credible source from WWE told him that The Rock's main event in WrestleMania 40, was part of his deal with the TKO Group, and it was fixed on January 3, 2024.

This does make sense, as The Rock made his return to Monday Night Raw on January 8, and teased a match against Roman Reigns. Meltzer also said that he doesn’t know why the company went with Cody winning the Royal Rumble 2024, despite knowing that he won’t be part of the main event this year against Reigns.

He even said that most people in WWE even thought that Cody was going to face Reigns in WrestleMania 40, and the possibility of this increased further when Rhodes won the Rumble match. “The deal with Rock was done between Rock, Ari Emmanuel, and Nick Khan, and they didn’t tell almost anyone”, Meltzer said.

Advertisement

He further said that since the company had already fixed the match, it was unclear how the creative team would be changing the angle, after the crowd's annoying reaction to Cody being replaced by The Rock for the main event.

Why did the crowd boo The Rock vs Roman Reigns upcoming match?

What came as a big shock for the company, was the WWE Universe's sour reaction when Cody made way for The Rock on Friday Night SmackDown.

The audience couldn't gulp down the fact that Rhodes was once again being denied his chance of winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, a shot he deserved.

Though the WWE Universe loves The Rock and screams to its fullest when he returns, they didn’t spare him for taking Cody’s spot just like he did with CM Punk back in 2013. For Rhodes, ‘not finishing the story’ became a fact, which CM Punk told him a few nights back, in which Punk took a swipe at The Rock without taking his name.

This isn’t the first time that The Rock and Roman Reigns coming together, has annoyed the fans. In 2014, when The Rock emerged all of a sudden in the Royal Rumble, only to help Reigns win the Rumble match, the two were given a thumbs down as well.

Reigns, as a babyface, was unacceptable to fans, and even The Rock’s presence couldn’t save him from the wrath of fans. It would be interesting to see how WWE goes along with The Rock vs Roman Reigns match, and what changes they make to suit the audience’s reaction.

ALSO READ: The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 Match Status