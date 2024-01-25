Dwayne Johnson secures huge payday for TKO board of directors appointment apart from full ownership of 'The Rock' name

It’s raining money for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who will get a mammoth pay from TKO group after his appointment with the board of directors of the group.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by The Wrestling Blog, Dwayne Johnson will receive $30 million worth of TKO Stock as part of his appointment to the TKO Holdings Board of Directors, in part as payment to promote the WWE brand. This is in addition to Johnson being granted ownership of the moniker, ‘The Rock’.

The Hollywood actor and former wrestler was appointed to the board of directors of TKO Group, the publicly traded company consisting of the UFC and WWE on January 23.

The year started off well for The Rock who made his sensational return to the WWE on January 8, and a few days later was incorporated into the board of directors under the Endeavour Group, which now owns both UFC and WWE.

‘Never thought this day would come,’ says Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne Johnson said that his father and grandfather would’ve never thought that this day would come, even though he hails from a wrestling family. “My grandfather, 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come,” he said in a statement.

“Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build,” Johnson added.

And not just this, Johnson has also signed a new services and merchandising agreement with WWE, that provides for his promotional licensing, and other services.

“Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock,' is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle," Johnson said in a statement.

The Rock’s return to WWE

The Rock began his 2024 with a bang, after an electrifying return to Monday Night RAW on January 8. Not only did he show his moves on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but he also teased a possible match against his cousin, Roman Reigns which might take place at WrestleMania 40 as the main event.

WWE hasn't provided any update on it yet, but The Rock has also said previously that a match between him and his cousin Roman Reigns has always been on the cards of WWE creative team, and it might be possible soon.

Further, Roman Reigns as a heel, has finally found acceptance from the WWE Universe and his match against The Rock is bound to get huge returns for the WWE.

Meanwhile, there’s also Cody Rhodes in between, who might also get to make it to WrestleMania 40, if things don’t materialize for The Rock because of his Hollywood commitments.

In that case, it is expected that The Rock might build up a storyline with Reigns in later part of the year, and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. And that would also be his last match in the WWE before the 51-year-old wrestler finally hangs his boots.

