John Moxley Talks About His Shield Brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley shot to fame in professional wrestling, particularly in WWE, as a member of The Shield. The iconic trio of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) entered the WWE scene with an incredible debut in 2012. As a tag team, they were dominant, and they later established themselves as formidable singles stars, each of them winning the WWE Championship.

Far from WWE, Jon Moxley now competes in AEW and NJPW. The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is a three-time AEW World Champion, creating a legacy of his outside WWE. Although Mox left WWE five years ago, he is still affectionate towards The Shield Brothers, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Sitting for an interview with SI FanNation, Moxley talked about his former stablemates. Praising both of them, he said that they had done cool things, with the trio taking the wrestling industry by storm with time. Check the former AEW World Champion's words here:

"We were nobodies. We came in with attitudes, and we pretty much said, 'We're coming in, f--- you, and we're taking this sh-- over.' The more time that passes, the more it becomes evident that we did exactly what we said we were going to do."

When will The Shield reunite?

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the day when the iconic trio will share the same ring again. However, we are unlikely to see the Hounds of Justice's reunion for at least three years. Jon Moxley is signed to Tony Khan's company until 2027.

A legion of the WWE Universe anticipated Jon Moxley’s appearance at the climax of WrestleMania 40 main event when The Shield's music hit. Wearing the black gear from The Shield days, only Seth Rollins turned up, distracting Roman Reigns and turning the match in Cody Rhodes' favor.

Jon Moxley's decision to part ways with WWE was fueled by Vince McMahon's control over each promo and the dearth of creativity in his Dean Ambrose character. Vince is not in charge anymore, and Triple H's creative vision might contemplate his return to WWE when his AEW contract runs out.

