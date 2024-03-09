‘There’s a Connect’: Virat Kohli Opens Up on Reason Behind His Absolute Love for IPL

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a recent conversation revealed the reason behind the popularity of the Indian Premier League and why it is loved by the players as well as fans so much.

Stressing the fact that it gives players and teams a chance to meet each other more often Kohli feels it also establishes a great camaraderie with the players who don’t belong to the same country.

I absolutely love IPL: Virat Kohli

Expressing his fondness for the league, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain said in a conversation with a leading broadcaster, “I absolutely love IPL, also because of the camaraderie you share, so many new players you play with, so many players that you’ve known for a long time who are not from your own country, whom you don’t see often.”

“There’s a reason why everyone loves IPL so much, as there’s a connect, both for players and fans,” he added describing why the league is so loved by everyone.

Kohli then went on to describe that there are multiple reasons why IPL is different from other ICC tournaments, "You do play all your tournaments which is one team versus another. ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don’t interact with other players or see the other team, so often.”

“But in IPL, you’re probably meeting every team just every second or third day, and that’s the beauty of IPL. You are playing in different conditions in a different city with a different team. Everybody has a different kind of determination at various stages of the tournament and such magical moments are being created," he added further.

Virat Kohli to make IPL comeback in 2024?

The celebrated Indian cricketer has been out of action for more than a month now since he opted out of the Test series against England. After initially practicing with the team for a day in Hyderabad, Kohli opted out of the series after citing personal reasons, the nature of which was not revealed by BCCI. However, the board requested fans and media to maintain the cricketer’s privacy and support him.

On February 20, it was revealed by Virat and his wife Anushka on social media that they were blessed with their second child, a son whom they named Akaay. Hence, the reason behind Kohli’s absence from the five-match series was finally revealed.

The former Indian captain is expected to make his return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League 2024, which will begin on March 22. The opening clash is set to take place between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.