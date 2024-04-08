‘This Is News to Me’: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Confronts Fan Who Thought She’s a P**rn Star

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, shocked the internet when she confronted a fan who thought she was an adult film star. The NFL WAG took things into her hands and handled the whole situation with complete calm. Here's what the fan said and Kelly Stafford's reply to it.

What Did Kelly Stafford Said to a Fan When Compared With a P**rn Star?

Kelly Stafford recently shared a reel on her Instagram, a rewind of her family holiday. "Spring break 2024. Memories are what life is about and dang these were some good ones. Can't wait until next year with this crew," she wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of this post, a fan wrote, "No hate just a question, will your daughters do the same thing you did when they’ll grow up?" This comment started a debate in which another user asked what he meant by this comment. The fan commented, "She used to do gangbang."

The fan misunderstood her for an adult movie star, and Kelly Stafford came forward, clearing the fog. "Well this is news to me," Kelly said with a laughing emoji. In another comment, she wrote, "Ohhhhhh I share a name with an adult film star.. maybe that’s who you are thinking about."

With that, the debate ended, and the fan who started it concluded it, "Never trusting people on the internet again, sorry to bother you it was my bad." It was a great example by Kelly Stafford on how to handle criticism and trolling without sounding rude and making yourself clear at the same time.

Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford have been dating since college. The two went to the University of Georgia. After dating for a long time, Matthew and Kelly decided to get married in 2015. Talking about the profession, Kelly is a registered nurse. She studied nursing in Georgia and got registered in 2014.