Aaron Rodgers Rumored Girlfriend Mallory Edens REVEALS Her Current Read-List; Details Inside

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly in a relationship with Mallory Edens, who seems to enjoy reading. Mallory Edens recently posted on her Instagram story about her favorite books, with one standing out as a must-read. Check out what Aaron Rodgers' alleged partner is diving into right now!

Mallory Edens Shares Titles That She Is Reading Nowadays

Mallory Edens, in her recently posted Instagram story, revealed two books that she is reading nowadays. The first book is "The Defining Decade" by Meg Jay. The tagline of this book says, "Why your Twenties matter - and how to make the most of them." This book has a Goodreads rating of 4.11 as of April 2024.

Interestingly, this is also the book that was recommended to Mallory Edens by many people. "This book has been recommended to me so many times soo... here we go," she wrote as she shared the picture of it on her IG Story. The second book that Mallory Edens is reading is "Conversations on Love" by Natasha Lunn.

Also Read: All you need to know about Aaron Rodger' Girlfriend, Mallory Edens!

The book by Natasha Lunn has a Goodreads rating of 4.26, coming from 25,777 ratings as of April 2024. "I really loved this one," Mallory wrote, sharing the picture of the book. It's an interesting book, going deep inside 'love' as a human emotion, covering all important aspects of it.

Mallory Edens, besides being an avid reader, is also an accomplished professional model. She has been associated with prestigious modeling agencies like One Management, Ford Models, and Women Management. Moreover, Mallory is a talented writer and an activist who effectively utilizes her social media platforms.

Also Read: Who Was Aaron Rodgers ENGAGED TO Before Dating Billionaire's Daughter Mallory Edens? Exploring NFL Star's SECRET Hollywood Lover

Mallory Edens is the daughter of Wes Edens, who is the owner of the NBA team Milwaukee Bucks. Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens were first linked together in early 2023, and it's been a year since they have been together. The two have kept their romance under the table and away from the spotlight.